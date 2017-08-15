North Colonie Pop Warner property vandalized

NORTH COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Pop Warner Football and Cheer in North Colonie want to know who is responsible for damaging their concession stand and other areas.

The organization says someone broke into the property located in the Town of Colonie Park.

Doors were broken and money was stolen.

The group says that the real victims are the kids and families dedicated to the sport and community.

Police say they do not have any leads but are working on the case.

Despite the damage, the group says practice went on and more than 120 football players and cheerleaders suited up and it was business as usual.

A GoFundMe page was created where people can donate and help replace what was damaged and stolen.

The program costs $5,500 a year to run the program.

Their goal is to raise $2,500 to make up for some of the cost.

Click here to donate.