ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kids will be heading back to class soon and there a lot of things they will need to kick off the school year right.

Some clothes, shoes, and textbooks will be exempt from sales tax.

Clothes and shoes sold for less than $110 are exempt from the state sales tax. Certain counties, including Columbia, Greene, and Hamilton counties, will exempt local sales tax as well.

The state exemption alone is expected to save New York shoppers more than $900 million this year.