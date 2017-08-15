Meet Saratoga’s newest police horse Apollo

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Police Department’s latest hire is Apollo, a former race horse is already getting to work in Saratoga’s busy track season.

From running the races in Saratoga to now policing the people attending them, Officer Apollo making the smooth transition as Saratoga Police Department’s latest addition to their mounted unit.

“Apollo actually found us. His owner Chuck Harrison reached out to us he wanted to donate Apollo. His original name was the most fun yet to the police department. We went over, took a look at him, and we fell in love with him the minute we saw him,” Sgt. Aaron Benware said.

Apollo, 10, replaces recently retired police horse, Jupiter. Because Apollo had big horse shoes to fill, he’s already gone through rigorous training.

“He went to a two week mounted course with Officer Barrett and Officer Moore down in Rockland County where the horses are desensitized and run through a pretty intense training program.”

Named by local 5th graders at Division Street Elementary, Apollo is already doing his fair share of community outreach for the department.

“Honestly, his demeanor and composure makes him pretty placid,” Officer Aaron Moore said.

Make no mistake, when Apollo needs to fight crime, especially on Saratoga’s busy Caroline Street. His partners say he’s ready for action.

“There was a fight between two individuals and we put the horse between and Apollo’s been able to get right up between the two and then pretty much the fights over from there. That’s really the useful tool for him I think it sometimes it prevents people from getting arrested.”

His partners say he’s still got a lot to learn but he fits in well with the force alongside the department’s other veteran police horse King Tut.

Police horse Jupiter, who retired in May, is living the life out on the farm and enjoying retirement with Officer Moore.