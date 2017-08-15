Man survives four hours trapped under collapsed mobile home

JEFFERSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A maintenance man survived four hours trapped under a collapsed mobile home in Schoharie County.

It’s amazing that anyone could survive being trapped in such a small space for four hours. One man did as he waited for help to arrive.

“We couldn’t get to him from here but we were able to see his arm and talk to him through here,” Jefferson Fire Department Chief Bill Bivona said.

Chief Bivona was one of the first to arrive on scene late Monday night.

He says the man trapped inside the tiny space told first responders his name was Dave. He said he had been demolishing the mobile home for new property owners when the structure came down on top of him.

“It’s truly a miracle that he didn’t get one of these cross members to crush him.”

Photos taken by firefighters show the delicate work done to extricate him. All the while they offered words of hope.

“When we first arrived, he told us he was going to die and we told him that wasn’t going to happen today.”

He could have been trapped even longer had it not been for people like Julie Goldin her son Joshua.

She and a fellow neighbor went to check on the handyman they know as “Mr. Dave”. They thought it was odd that his work truck was still there late at night.

“She hollered for him and he actually answered which is giving me chills,” Julie said.

“I said to Mr. Dave, ‘On a scale of 1 to 10 how much pain are you in? He said 10. So he was really hurt,’” Joshua said.

They called 911.

“I have no idea how he survived. It’s a true miracle,” Julie said.

The road to recovery may be long. The chief says Dave suffered severe injuries and that he remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The building inspector says the property owners and OSHA have been notified. He says a permit was never pulled for the work.