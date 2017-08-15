Man rescued after being trapped in collapsed mobile home for over an hour

JEFFERSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being trapped under a collapsed single-wide trailer for more than an hour Monday night.

The Jefferson Fire Department responded just before 11:00 p.m. Monday to a building collapse with entrapment.

Jefferson Fire Chief William Bivona took command of the scene and confirmed that a young adult man was trapped under what was once a single wide trailer.

Schoharie County Search and Rescue, Middleburg, Central Bridge, and Stamford (Delaware County) fire departments also responded to the scene with various heavy rescue equipment.

Fire crews were able to rescue the man from the rubble just over an hour after the initial call. He was flown to Albany Medical Center.

Officials were not able to confirm the victim’s condition at this time.