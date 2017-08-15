Man admits to giving heroin to woman who overdosed

By Published:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of giving heroin to a Saratoga Springs woman, who later died of an overdose, pleaded guilty nearly three years later.

As part of his guilty plea, Matthew Charo admitted that in October 2014, he sold heroin to a 30-year-old woman and used the victim’s food stamp card to get drugs.

She died soon after taking the heroin.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in December. He faces 10 years in prison, up to lifetime supervision after he’s released, and a hefty fine of up to $1 million.

 

