SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local woman has pleaded guilty to welfare fraud.

The State Inspector General says Victoria Bell applied for and received more than $50,000 in benefits.

She didn’t tell the state that she was married to the father of her three children.

Investigators say her husband worked at a hospital and made $45,000 a year.

Bell agreed to pay back the money and is expected to be sentenced to five years probation.