Legislation would add inciting a riot, rioting against a protected class to NY’s hate crime law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the aftermath of the deadly events in Charlottesville this past weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he will advance legislation that will add starting a riot that targets groups to the list of specified offenses under the state’s hate crime law.

Under state law, a person commits a hate crime when one of a specified set of offenses is committed targeting victims because of a perception or belief about their race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, religion, religious practice, age, disability or sexual orientation, or when such an act is committed as a result of that type of perception or belief.

The governor’s office says under the proposal, the Hate Crimes Law would be amended to add inciting to riot and rioting, when directed at a protected class, as a hate crime.

“The ugly events that took place in Charlottesville must never be repeated, and in New York, we’re going to stand united against hate in all of its forms,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Our diversity is our strength and this legislation will help protect New Yorkers and send a clear signal that violence and discrimination have no place in our society. New York is one community and one family, and we will never stop fighting to ensure the safety and equal treatment of all New Yorkers.”

The penalties for engaging in rioting would be increased from an E felony to a D felony and inciting to riot would be increased from an A misdemeanor to an E felony.