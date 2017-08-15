Officer-involved shooting takes place in Troy, streets closed

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several police crews responded to a Troy neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the area of 8th and Rensselaer.

Dozens of people gathered near the scene and appeared to be upset. One man was heard yelling he “wants justice” as he claimed it was his nephew who was shot.

Several officers were also at the scene standing behind crime scene tape and holding shields.

Few details have been released by police.

The streets in the area have been closed.

Tensions are high here. One woman yelling to line of police "Would you shoot a white person like this?" pic.twitter.com/NUXlQlgEsH — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) August 15, 2017

Heavy police presence in Troy. Near 8th Avenue. We've confirmed it is an officer involved shooting. Many neighbors are upset. pic.twitter.com/reSiMjQPGN — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) August 15, 2017

