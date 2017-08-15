Former NYSP Superintendent Wayne Bennett passes away

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former Superintendent Wayne Bennet has passed away following an illness on Tuesday.

New York State Police say Bennett became a trooper in 1968 and served the division for 38 years. He retired in February 2007.

Governor Pataki nominated Bennett on July 23, 2003 to become the 12th Superintendent of New York State Police.

Bennett was appointed by Mayor Brian U. Stratton as the City of Schenectady’s Public Safety Commissioner on May 07, 2007. As Public Safety Commissioner, Bennett presided over the city’s police and fire departments.

“The thoughts and prayers of the men and women of the New York State Police are with Superintendent Bennett’s family, his wife Patricia, his daughters and grandchildren,” Superintendent George Beach II said.

