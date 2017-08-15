CDTA receives prestigious award

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A major announcement from CDTA Tuesday morning on a prestigious award for the transportation company.

The American Public Transportation Association named CDTA the best mid-size transportation in North America for 2017.

CEO Carm Basile was joined by the transit authority’s community and business partners to make the exciting announcement.

He gave all the credit to the employees.

“This is an unbelievable accomplishment by 700 people who come to work every day to move people safely, conveniently and reliably throughout the Capital Region.”

CDTA will receive the award a ta conference in Atlanta in October.