Boston Holocaust memorial vandalized for second time this summer

By Published:
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been vandalized for the second time this summer.

A 17-year-old Malden boy is accused of smashing a glass panel on the memorial on Monday. Police say the boy was detained by two bystanders until police arrived. They say he will be charged with willful and malicious destruction of property.

In June, police say James Isaac used a rock to shatter a glass panel on one of the memorial’s six 54-foot-high (16-meter-high) towers. Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.

The six glass towers are lit internally and etched with millions of numbers that represent tattoos on the arms of many Jews sent to Nazi death camps.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh says he’s “saddened to see such a despicable action.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s