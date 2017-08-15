Altamont fair opens

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The barn is buzzing on opening day. All the animals are ready for another great week of sharing the farm life with the city folk.

The animals are here to help teach people who have never lived on a farm what it takes day to day, and how a little work can go a long way for both humans and animals.

“None of us are on the farms now, there are so many of us who live urban or suburban areas that getting close to the animals; seeing them up close and understanding them I think is better for the whole community,” Patricia Canaday, Director at Altamont Fair, said.

That’s the conventional, educational, sort of county farm side then there’s the old-school, carnival midway side that has some shows that you wouldn’t expect. After 125 years, there are still new additions every year to keep it fresh and unpredictable for the people.