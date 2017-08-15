8/15 Pet Connection: Bryan

By Published:

This beautiful boy was born 2/26/17, so he’s six months old. Bryan was found with his siblings behind a warehouse in Rotterdam. We easily caught the six kittens and three adult males, but mama kitty was too smart for the trap!

Bryan is a gorgeous long-haired black beauty! He likes attention from people, but he’s not so thrilled about being picked up.

He prefers human interaction on his terms, and he occasionally commandeers his foster mom’s lap by burrowing UNDER one or more felines already happily ensconced therein!

Bryan gets along great with other cats, so it would be best if he could go to a home with at least one other cat.

All of his siblings have been adopted. We don’t know why Bryan has been overlooked. Perhaps it’s because he’s all black. Black cats are the hardest to place, and Kitten Angels has a bumper crop of black cats and kittens. Please consider adding a house panther to your family!

Kitten Angels 518-573-9906

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s