Teen shares Make-A-Wish experience

By Published:

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local teen got to share his once in a lifetime experience with the people who made it happen.

Tyler Murray, 16, is battling cystic fibrosis. It had always been his wish to go to the Nike headquarters and meet famed shoe designer Tinker Hatfield.

His dream came true thanks to a $12,000 donation by Cole’s Collision Center.

Monday night, Murray visited Cole’s Collision Center and presented them a Wish Poster Print on behalf of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He also showed pictures of his trip.

