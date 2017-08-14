Police: Toddler shot in knee during exchange of gunfire in Hudson

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Police are searching for answers after a toddler was injured in a shooting Sunday night.

Police say a girl between the ages of 1.5 to 2-years-old was shot in the knee on the 500 block of State Street Sunday night, apparently caught in the middle of gunfire.

She was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital.

Multiple agencies canvassed the neighborhood Sunday, searching for evidence and processing the scene.

The 500 block of State Street remained closed Sunday night while police investigated the incident.

No arrests have been made, but police say they are looking into suspects.

“We don’t expect more [violence] tonight,” said Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore. “We have enough police down here to contain it.”

Hudson Police continue to investigate Saturday night’s shooting, also on the 500 block of State Street, in which a 28-year-old Stockport woman was shot in the shoulder.

The victim’s name has not been released. She was listed in serious condition at Columbia Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

Police say the woman was shot while driving up Rope Alley. Her infant child and boyfriend were also in the car at the time.