ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of driving drunk with two children inside the car has pleaded guilty.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Issiah Cain was pulled over on I-90 in Albany back in June.

Officers say he seemed drunk and admitted to drinking a half of bottle of liquor. It was later found that he was driving over the legal limit with a one-year-old and two-year-old in the car.

Cain now faces six months in jail when he is sentenced.