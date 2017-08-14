Local man arrested on sex abuse charges

By Published:

GILBOA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 30-year-old Schoharie County man is facing charges after he’s accused of having inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl.

Police say the victim came forward to police.

While investigating that case, deputies say they found indecent material on Christopher Machia’s computer.

He’s facing several charges in the initial report and will likely be charged for the alleged computer crimes.

Police are concerned there are more victims that haven’t come forward. They’re hoping to hear from anyone with more information.

