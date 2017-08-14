Honoring those who donated their bodies to science

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A unique graveside ceremony was held to honor the men and women who donated their bodies to science.

Medical students and faculty from Albany Medical Center paid tribute to the 230 people whose bodies will go to the medical college’s anatomical gift program.

These gifts enable medical students to better understand the anatomy of the human body.

Many of the donor’s families were there for the ceremony.

“We heard today how important it is for the students to have the gift. For my parents who were a part of this, it was important for them too. They didn’t have to worry the family and they got to be teachers until the end. They still had a purpose, right all the way along.”

Students will be paired up into teams will spend the entire academic year with their donor’s body.

They are also told about their donor’s life and encouraged to learn more about who they were before they passed.