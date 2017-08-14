Fill the Boot fundraiser for muscular dystrophy being held in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A popular fundraiser for people living with muscular dystrophy returns to Albany.

Professional firefighters will be posted at various locations, asking you to “fill the boot” to help battle the debilitating genetic disease.

Here is where you can donate on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:

August 14

4 to 6:30 p.m.

Colvin & Central Avenues

The Point at Western Ave., Madison Ave. & Allen St.

August 15

4 to 6:30 p.m.

Clinton Ave. & N. Pearl St.

New Scotland Ave. & Manning Blvd.

Shaker Road & Northern Blvd.

August 16

4 to 6:30 p.m.

Western Ave. & Brevator St.

Delaware & Morton Avenues

State & Pearl Streets