Details released after man accused of killing mother, daughter in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Glens Falls are calling the killings of a mother and her young daughter a brutal and senseless act of violence.

Police say the man responsible is 21-year-old Bryan Redden. Redden does not have a criminal past.

Redden is accused of killing 33-year-old Crystal Riley and her 4-year-old daughter Lilly Frasier Friday morning on South Street.

Police say Redden killed them both with a knife, slashing their throats and neck areas.

A source close to the case says it appears that Redden killed Riley first before turning on the little girl.

Police say Redden lived in the Glens Falls area for about a year but was originally from West Virginia.

For about two hours after the crime was discovered on Friday, police took Redden into custody after they say he was spotted driving Riley’s car at a laundromat.

Police say it appears Redden planned to leave the area after the crime, even driving down the Northway, but then returned to the area.

Investigators are not sure why he came back and say there is no clear motive for the killings. It’s unclear how Redden and Riley knew each other.

“He just claimed he had a personal relationship with the victim but after talking with friends, they were unaware of a relationship or even who Mr. Ridden was.”

Police say they are confident that their investigation will lead to more charges against Redden.