Cops on Top returning for third benefit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fun and unusual tradition to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics New York is coming up this week.
Law enforcement officers from all over the Capital Region will climb up to the roof of their local Dunkin Donuts on Friday in an event called Cops on Top.
In return for a donation, customers will get a coupon for a free coffee.
The following Capital Region Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be participating:
- 1425 Washington Ave, Albany
- 749 Hoosick Street, Troy
- 1003 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham
- 135 W. Campbell Road, Rotterdam
- 1900 Curry Road, Schenectady
- 2060 Western Ave, Guilderland
- 97 Troy Road, East Greenbush
- 92 Saratoga Street, Cohoes
- Upper Broadway, Ft. Edward
- 365 Dix Avenue, Queensbury
- 509 State Route 67, Malta
- 194 Church Ave, Ballston Spa
Anything over $20 will get you a free t-shirt.
The initiative raised nearly $15,000 since it started two years ago.