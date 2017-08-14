Cops on Top returning for third benefit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fun and unusual tradition to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics New York is coming up this week.

Law enforcement officers from all over the Capital Region will climb up to the roof of their local Dunkin Donuts on Friday in an event called Cops on Top.

In return for a donation, customers will get a coupon for a free coffee.

The following Capital Region Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be participating:

1425 Washington Ave, Albany

749 Hoosick Street, Troy

1003 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

135 W. Campbell Road, Rotterdam

1900 Curry Road, Schenectady

2060 Western Ave, Guilderland

97 Troy Road, East Greenbush

92 Saratoga Street, Cohoes

Upper Broadway, Ft. Edward

365 Dix Avenue, Queensbury

509 State Route 67, Malta

194 Church Ave, Ballston Spa

Anything over $20 will get you a free t-shirt.

The initiative raised nearly $15,000 since it started two years ago.