Construction on new Holy Trinity field house complete ahead of upcoming season

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Holy Trinity football team has a new field house after the previous building was destroyed in arson.

It’s the kind of loss that doesn’t show up on a scoreboard. Helmets, lockers and memories were all reduced to rubble.

Coach John Barber had one message for his athletes.

“I told the kids that we’ll be back; that we’ll have a new home,” he recalled.

On an early October morning at Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons High School, a fire ripped through the athletic field house and destroyed almost everything inside.

The fire took place one day before the Holy Trinity football team was to play in its first ever playoff game. It was devastating for the players, coaches and community. But Coach Barber had a feeling.

“You know out of some craziness – some bad things – good things come,” he said.

Support immediately poured in from all directions of the Capital Region.

“There was people coming up giving donations, like, right on the spot.”

Even as the smoke was still clearing, the rebuilding efforts were already underway. Now, 10 months later, a brand new field house has finished construction.

As practice for the new season begins, the players call it a win.

“We’re all together; we’re like brothers. This is like a brotherhood.”

“To get back with them senior year and have all this new stuff is amazing.”

“It’s going to be good coming back here and lift with all my teammates and just rebuild memories.”

The team has new equipment and a new weight room. Coach Barber always knew the day would come.

“Knowing that everybody has your back; the guy next to you has your back; the community had your back,” he said.

As he and his athletes turn their attention back to the new season, the coach said there is only one thing left to do.

“Time to play ball.”

Holy Trinity’s season opener is at 7 p.m. on September 1.