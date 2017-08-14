Albany Co. corrections officer charged with sex assaults

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A corrections officer working at the Albany County Correctional Facility was arraigned on charges that he forced two women to have sexual contact with him.

Brandon Austin, 47, pleaded not guilty. He was released on bail.

He was charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, two counts of Official Misconduct, and one count of Attempted Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree.

Prosecutors said one incident took place between June 16 and June 17 inside the jail. The other incident reportedly happened between April 1 and June 17.

Prosecutors believe Austin was on-duty serving in his capacity as a CO during the alleged crimes.

He was suspended from his job without pay.