8/14 Pet Connection: Hunter

If Hunter (2 yr old Pittie Mix) doesn’t grab on to your heart strings, we don’t know who will!

Hunter has called the shelter home for the last 6 months. He initially came to us after his owner realized that they could no longer afford him. He settled right in from the start. He’s been the happiest dog here, begging for any human attention.

This sweet guy had a little bit of a rough start and was incredibly skinny when he arrived and needing a medical treatment. He tested positive for heartworm and went through the treatment without a glitch. Nothing could keep this guy down!

Now, two years old, he’s looking to find a warm, loving home to call his family. Take a look at the before and after pictures- what a long way he’s come!

Columbia Greene Humane Society 518-828-6044