GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 4-year old child is lucky to be alive, after riding in the car with a drunk driver behind the wheel.

Seldora Miller, 42 years old was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police pulled her over in the town of Guilderland on Saturday night.

Her blood-alcohol content at the time of the arrest was almost three times the legal limit.