Wildfire burns home, leads to evacuations in Washington

By Published:
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have ordered evacuations as a wildfire threatens crops and homes in a rural part of Washington.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office on Sunday morning said one home and one outbuilding were lost. It estimated the blaze to be nearly 16 square miles (41 square kilometers).

Residents of between 25 and 30 homes in Adams County have been told to leave immediately.

A spokesman with the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team says rain has helped knock down the fire but wind and ample grass and brush could help it spring right back. Ben Shearer says crews will be out Sunday to map the fire and get a better handle on the damage.

The cause of the fire, which began Saturday afternoon, is under investigation.

