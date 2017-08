QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A traffic stop in Queensbury resulting in felony drug charges for a Staten Island woman.

Regina Gavin, 37 years old was arrested in the town of Queensbury after police found marijuana and prescription pills on her Saturday.

Gavin faces class-b felony drug charges; however she was not driving the car.

The driver of the car was issued several traffic tickets, but was not arrested.