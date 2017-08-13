Pence slams white supremacists, fringe groups

By Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is responding to the violence during a march by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying “these dangerous fringe groups” have no place in American public life.

Pence was asked about the violent clashes this weekend in the Virginia college town as he spoke Sunday during a news conference in Cartagena, Colombia.

Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized President Donald Trump’s initial remarks about the violence in Charlottesville. Trump did not single out any group but blamed “many sides” for the violence.

On Sunday, Pence said, “We have no tolerance for hate and violence, white supremacists or neo-Nazis or the KKK.”

Following his remarks about such fringe groups, Pence added, “We condemn them in the strongest possible terms.”

