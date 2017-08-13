Paralyzed hockey player’s legacy lives on with Wiffle Ball tournament, foundation

ESSEX, Vt (WFFF/WVNY) – Travis Roy, a once promising young hockey star is the leader of the “Travis Roy Foundation.”

Roy was paralyzed from the neck down due to a hockey collision in 1995 as a player at Boston University. Years after the crippling injury, he started his own foundation to spread awareness about people who suffer these injuries.

This weekend people from all over the world came to support the foundation at the “Travis Roy Foundation Wiffle Ball Tournament.”

The tournament raised over $500 thousand this year, with one goal in mind.

To make people aware of just how difficult it is to deal with an injury like Roy’s.

“Just the most basic things, you know. When you’re lying in bed at night and you can’t pull your sheet down and you’re hot, having to rely on someone to come in and get you up for the day. I just couldn’t lay there without hoping that someday there will be a better day. That’s what makes the long days easier.”

The owners of the Wiffle Ball fields actually sold the fields to the foundation, securing the longevity of the Wiffle Ball tournament for years to come.