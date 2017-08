(NEWS10) — You’ll have to wait a few more days to become a multi-millionaire. The massive Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs after Saturday night’s drawing turned up no winning ticket.

The jackpot will now roll over Wednesday’s drawing. The Powerball prize pool has been building since June 10 and has now climbed to $430 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 20-24-26-35-49, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2