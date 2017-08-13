Niko Dinovo honored with flag football tournament

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People in Schenectady gathered to help raise money for a teen badly burned in a car crash last October.

The flag football tournament kicked off Sunday at Schenectady high school.

All proceeds go towards Niko Dinovo’s family, as he continues to be treated at Westchester Medical Center for burns on over 95 percent of his body.

Dinovo was injured when a car he was a passenger in crashed into blessings tavern in Colonie last fall.

The community is rallying around him.

Each participant contributed $20 to play, all helping Niko Dinovo in his recovery.