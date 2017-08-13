New Scotland woman arrested for assault with a 2-foot-long candle holder

Web Staff Published:

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Scotland woman was arrested Saturday after police say she beat someone with a large metal candle holder.

Albany County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on New Scotland Road in the Town of New Scotland around 3:05 p.m. Saturday to reports of an assault.

The Sheriff’s Office says Arianna Vanness, 17, of New Scotland, assaulted a victim on the head and chest with a two-foot-long metal candle holder.

The victim was transported to St. Peters Hospital with non-live threatening injuries.

Vanness was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon.

She was arraigned in the Town of New Scotland Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.

