Local rallies held in solidarity against white nationalist events in Virginia

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People across the country are in shock after a car rammed into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday afternoon.

One woman was killed and dozens of others were injured.

Sunday night, area communities are holding rallies to show their solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia, including right here in Albany.

Hundreds of people are here at Townsend Park uniting against hate and bigotry.

It was organized by several local organizations within hours after Saturday’s chaos, and the message spread quickly.

People have been speaking out against hate and bigotry, denouncing neo-Nazism, white supremacy and racism.

Community leaders led chants to excite the crowd.

They believe the country is taking a step backwards in our history instead of moving forward.

But, by making their voices heard they feel they can initiate change.

“All of us together are concerned about what hatred will do to our humanity and if we lose that then we’re not human beings,” said Cessie Alfonso, Citizen Action NY board member.

People from all over the area were at the rally, including some who came all the way from Hoosick Falls.