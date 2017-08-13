‘Equestricon’ to be held in Saratoga Springs this week

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An international horse racing convention begins Monday in Saratoga, but “Equestricon” events have already kicked off around town.

The first ever “Equestricon” will be held at the Saratoga City Center. This is an international horse racing convention, trade show and fan festival.

“This is the first year. We like to kind of call it the comic con of horse racing,” said Kathryn Mansfield, a vendor from Impressions of Saratoga.

Monday officially marks the beginning of the International Racing Convention and the Spa City is buzzing from the race track to Broadway.

“I think it’s going to be fabulous, it’s a great venue there’s going to be a lot of people. I understand there’s going to be a lot of famous people there that you can meet and greet too,” said Jana Greenfield.

“I think it’s going to be great for the city of Saratoga, all these people coming in, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Jack Hogan, Impressions of Saratoga.

The two day “Equestricon” convention begins officially on Monday but there were plenty of events around town Sunday including a brunch and fashion show at the Saratoga Reading Room.

“It’s the first ever racing centered ‘Equestricon’ fashion brunch and we’re going to be going through some different looks for the track and what to wear from a hat perspective to accessories… we’ve got fabulous boutiques that are showcasing their styles here,” said Ashley Cline Cagle, EquestrianStylist.com.

The brunch and fashion show is just one of the highlights of this “Equistricon” celebration. Tickets are still being sold for the two day event at Saratoga City Center.

For more information visit: http://equestricon.com/