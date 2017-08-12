Winning ticket sold for Friday’s $393 million Mega Millions drawing

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill (NEWS10) — Some lucky person from Illinois is now a multi-millionaire after winning Friday night’s Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

Mega Millions says the winning ticket was purchased at Nick’s Barbeque in Palos Heights, Illinois. The ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winning numbers were 23-33-53-56-58, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5.

The winner now has a ticket worth an estimated $393 million, or $247 million if they opt for the cash buyout.

It’s the largest jackpot Mega Millions has had in almost a year and the fifth largest prize in the game’s 15-year history.

Mega Millions says three tickets won the game’s second prize. One ticket was sold in Washington, and the others were sold in California and Ohio.