STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Stillwater have a arrested a man accused of stealing wood from a mobile home park and using it for a project at his own home.

Police say Bruce Welch, of Stillwater, dismantled a deck at Saratoga Hills mobile home park, took the lumber and used it to repair his own shed.

Welch was still in the process of ripping apart the deck when police responded.

He was arrested for criminal mischief and released with an appearance ticket.