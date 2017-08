ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Keep your eyes to the sky this weekend, there will be quite a show as “Perseid Meteor Shower” hits its peak.

Astronomers are projecting 150 meteors per hour across North America. Peak viewing will be Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

NASA says the Perseids will be the warm-up act to the upcoming and much anticipated solar eclipse at the end of the month.