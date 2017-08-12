Glens Falls double murder case yields new information, victims identified

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More information has been released regarding a mom and daughter who police say were murdered in their home Friday morning, as well as information about their potential relationship with the suspect in their deaths.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said the mom and daughter were found with knife wounds early Friday morning in this home on South Street.

The mother is 33-year-old Crystal Riley.

The source confirms she and her 4-year-old daughter Lilly Frasier are the victims of the double homicide in Glens Falls.

Police arrested 21-year-old Bryan Redden for their deaths and charged him with 1 count of murder in the 1st degree and 1 count in the 2nd degree.

While he pleaded not guilty to both charges, the law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said Redden admitted to a friend that he was involved in multiple deaths just before he was arrested.

The source also says Redden and Riley didn’t know each other for very long and that it’s believed they had a short-term romantic relationship.

Police are still remaining tight-lipped about the investigation and a potential motive.

Redden will be back in court on Tuesday, August 15.