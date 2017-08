JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman they say failed to provide medical care for her dog.

Police say the dog was suffering from a flea infestation and an untreated hot spot on its shoulder.

Holly Smith, 23, was arrested and charged with overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals and failure to provide sustenance.

She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in court next month.