Town attorney urges board to reject solar project settlement

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) – A Vermont town attorney is urging Bennington’s Select Board to reject a settlement offer made by the developers of a solar project for the Apple Hill area of town.

Town counsel Rob Woolmington told the board on Monday that he recommends the rejection of the offer from Allco Renewable Energy and recommends a continued appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court on a specific project. The Bennington Banner reports there are two proposed solar arrays, and Woolmington is only recommending opposition to one.

The two, 2-megawatt solar projects are proposed for adjacent sites northeast of the Route 7 and Route 279 interchange.

Brad Wilson, a spokesman for the developer, said Thursday that the company will reserve comment until after the board acts on the recommendations.