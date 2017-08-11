Tournament to support Niko Dinovo being held

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fundraiser is scheduled for this weekend to help support a local teen fighting for his life.

A flag football tournament will be held Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

There will also be a number of other activities including a bounce house, photo booth, and face painting.

All of the proceeds will go to the family of Niko Dinovo.

Niko was seriously injured last fall after the car he was riding in crashed into Blessings Taven in Colonie.

He suffered third-degree burns to most of his body. He’s fighting for his life at the Westchester Burn Unit.