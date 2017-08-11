Woman, child found dead inside Glens Falls home

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) – Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and child found dead inside a Glens Falls home Friday morning.

According to police, someone killed a mother and her 4-year-old daughter at an apartment located on the corner of Murray and South Street.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Police say the victim’s ex-boyfriend showed up at scene not long ago, but is not a suspect at this time.

Crime scene tape still surrounds the apartment building and police continue their investigation.

