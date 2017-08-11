Red Cross seeks ‘Real Heroes’ nominations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross of Northeastern New York is seeking nominations for its annual Real Heroes Breakfast.

If you know any ordinary people who have performed extraordinary acts of service and bravery in the past year, they want to hear from you.

Heroes can be nominated in the following categories:

Adult Good Samaritan

Youth Good Samaritan

Blood Donor Hero

Emergency Relief Hero

Lifesaving Hero

Military Hero

Submit names online by visiting the Red Cross’ website.

Nominations must be received by August 31.