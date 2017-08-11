NYS Mega Millions $393 million, Powerball $365 million

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the first time ever, both the Powerball (multiple states) and the NYS Lottery Mega Millions jackpots are higher than $350 million and ticket sales are soaring.

The Powerball jackpot is currently at $365 million.

Mega Millions is now a whopping $393 million, which jumped $11 million from yesterday thanks to extremely high sales.

That means that the combined jackpot is now $749 million!

Both jackpots are so high right now because there were no top prize winners from drawings this week.

The Mega Millions drawing will be televised Friday night at 11 p.m.