Man arrested for pointing gun at bar bouncer in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Luke A. Tallman, 29, of Main St. in Corinth, N.Y. menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Warren County Sheriffs responded to the parking lot behind Fire and Ice Bar in Lake George after a report of a male pointing a gun at a bouncer during a dispute.

Tallman was removed from the bar but returned with a gun. He fled the scene but was found shortly thereafter by police. The gun was located in Tallman’s vehicle.

Tallman is being held pending arraignment.