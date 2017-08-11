Man arrested for pointing gun at bar bouncer in Lake George

Web Staff Published:

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Luke A. Tallman, 29, of Main St. in Corinth, N.Y. menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Warren County Sheriffs responded to the parking lot behind Fire and Ice Bar in Lake George after a report of a male pointing a gun at a bouncer during a dispute.

Tallman was removed from the bar but returned with a gun.  He fled the scene but was found shortly thereafter by police.  The gun was located in Tallman’s vehicle.

Tallman is being held pending arraignment.

