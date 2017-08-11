Guam residents receive nuclear attack prep list

AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (CNN) – Officials on the Pacific U.S. territory island of Guam are telling citizens how to try and survive in the event of a nuclear attack.

It comes amid rising tensions and alternating threats between president trump and the regime of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

A two-page fact sheet released by officials on Guam provides advice that is both detailed and unsettling.

It urges residents to find concrete shelters nearby in case of an attack, to lie flat, and avoid looking directly at the blast.

The fact sheet also says to shower after a strike but instructs civilians not to use conditioner as it will bond radioactive material to hair.

How to protect yourself in the event of a nuclear attack.