Court rules in favor of NY AG to investigate Troy police-involved fatal shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A decision was reached in the court case over who has the right to investigate the police involved shooting death of a Watervliet man.

Edson Thevenin was shot and killed by a Troy police officer in April 2016 following a traffic stop.

Police said Thevenin used his car as a weapon, but witnesses gave conflicting information.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman wanted to investigate due to an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that gave him jurisdiction. Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove sued to stop the AG from investigating.

A court ruled in Schneiderman’s favor dismissing all of Abelove’s claims.