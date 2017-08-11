Cleaning Caper: Intruder cleans apartment, takes nothing

By Published:
Credit: Pixabay

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man returned home from a trip and found that his apartment had been broken into — and cleaned.

Arlington County Police say in a crime report that shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, a man returned to his Arlington apartment after a trip. He called police when he noticed that his apartment appeared to have been cleaned and some items had been moved around. Nothing was missing.

WRC-TV reports the man told police he doesn’t employ a maid. Police say the mystery cleaner unlawfully entered the apartment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s