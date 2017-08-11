Campers help bring ‘Rainbows for Robbie’

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There was an incredible amount of support Friday morning for a local boy who has had a tough year.

Robbie Ecuyer lost both his parents within two weeks of each other. The 9-year-old from Cohoes is autistic and understands that his parents have “crossed over the rainbow bridge.”

Since then, he’s always on the lookout for rainbows when he thinks about mom and dad.

So Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and the YMCA partnered up and had campers paint, draw and tie dye hundreds of rainbows for Robbie.

His aunt, who is now his legal guardian, says today meant so much to their family.

“I was happy for Robbie. I could totally see the happiness in Robbie’s face even when we pulled into camp adventure today and the how excited he was when he opened up the box,” Crystal Skawinski, Robbie’s aunt, said. “He wanted to be up on the stage with all the people. He’s usually not that outgoing so he really felt comfortable here.”

Crystal says she posted a photo of Robbie looking for a rainbow after a storm that never appeared and asked friends to send them some rainbow pictures.

Since then, she’s received 13,000 pictures of rainbows from all over the world.